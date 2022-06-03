The Canberra Times
Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek calls for constructive criticism, sense of urgency in letter to public servants

Doug Dingwall
Karen Barlow
By Doug Dingwall, and Karen Barlow
Updated June 3 2022 - 3:22am, first published 1:30am
Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek was sworn in at Government House this week. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

New Environment and Water Minister Tanya Plibersek has called on public servants to give her bad news directly, challenge her with constructive criticism, but to be "all in" after government decisions, saying their work was too important to be done "half-heartedly".

