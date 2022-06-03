The Canberra Times

Times Past: June 4, 1994

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
June 3 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on June 4, 1994.

The Federal and ACT governments had each taken a step towards the approval of a fast train on this day in 1994.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IG

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.