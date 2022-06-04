Times Past: June 5, 1971

The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1971 featured an explanation regarding an advertisement that ran in the paper the previous day. There had only been one advertisement in the personal column, which read: "My wife bakes the best chocolate cake in Australia, and probably the whole world. Signed Harry Caruk."
The Canberra Times asked Mr Caruk if the advertisement was a bet, settlement of a domestic dispute, or perhaps a commercial for a new cake kitchen.
"No," said Mr Caruk.
"It was just inspiration. Good chocolate cake does funny things to a guy.
"She's pretty good at apple upside-down cake, too. It's kind of soggy."
The cake master herself, Mrs Caruk, had thought the public commendation of her skills was just a public joke. She thought people who saw it would assume she could not actually bake at all.
But her husband was serious.
The previous week he had shown his admiration for her baking after she made a chocolate cake, and he pinned a "1st Prize" sign to it.
Mrs Caruk, a teacher, first found out about the advertisement when one of her pupils at St Peter and Paul's mentioned it to her.
