Times Past: June 5, 1971

By Isabella Gillespie
June 4 2022 - 2:00pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1971.

The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1971 featured an explanation regarding an advertisement that ran in the paper the previous day. There had only been one advertisement in the personal column, which read: "My wife bakes the best chocolate cake in Australia, and probably the whole world. Signed Harry Caruk."

