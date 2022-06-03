The claim by Felicity Chivas (Letters, May 30) that the Australian War Memorial has been "destroyed" is ludicrous, and her suggestion that the name should therefore be changed merely displays her ignorance of the origin and history of the AWM. Should she wish to do so, Ms Chivas can visit the memorial any day and see that the commemorative areas (the halls, the flame, and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier) are all totally unchanged. It has not been destroyed at all.