Get ready for excuses, prevarication and delays

By Letters to the Editor
June 3 2022 - 7:30pm
Now Labor is in office voters will soon come to miss the Morrison government's "can do" attitude. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong.

Get ready now and for the next three years to hear the following from the Albanese government: "It's not our fault, we inherited it ... it's coincidence, we are looking into it ... we need to time consult ... I don't want to pre-empt discussions". This will be the response to every crisis, every debacle and every issue that lands on Labor's doorstep.

