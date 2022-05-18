The Australian Tax Office (ATO) is warning individuals and the wider community not to engage in GST fraud, with severe penalties, including criminal charges on the cards for anyone found to be deliberately attempting to defraud the ATO.
GST fraud occurs when offenders invent a fake business and apply for an Australian Business Number and then submit a fake Business Activity Statement to claim a GST refund.
The ATO is working with banks, the Reserve Bank of Australia and the AUSTRAC-led Fintel Alliance, a group of public and private entities that work to fight serious financial crime, to investigate potentially fraudulent payments made to around 40,000 individuals. These payments total around $850 million, and the ATO says it's working with banks to freeze the payments made to suspected fraudsters.
...if you see something that sounds too good to be true, it probably is.- Will Day, deputy commissioner, ATO
ATO deputy commissioner and Serious Financial Crime Taskforce chief Will Day said information on how to attempt the fraud is being shared online, including via social media platforms. "We are working with social media platforms to help remove content promoting this fraud, but if you see something that sounds too good to be true, it probably is," Mr Day said. With the crackdown on these scams, businesses may experience delays or need to take additional steps when lodging legitimate claims.
Assistant commissioner Day said this resulted from extra measures introduced to help stamp out the illegal activity. "Unfortunately, as we take action to protect revenue, some legitimate taxpayers may find they have to take extra steps to receive their legitimate refunds as we have put extra controls in place as a result of this fraud," he said.
Due to the nature of the scams and the use of social media to share information, the ATO recognises that some individuals may have inadvertently engaged in fraudulent activity.
"People who have participated in this fraud may have unwittingly followed advice they have read online, claiming to help access a loan from the ATO, or receive other financial government support such as a disaster payment," Mr Day said. "However, for others, there was nothing accidental or unintentional about setting up a fake business in their own name and seeking an unearned refund."
The ATO urges anyone who has engaged in fraud to contact its dedicated hotline on 1300 130 017.
