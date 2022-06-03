Titi Nofoagatotoa "didn't think twice" about moving to the capital to join the ACT Brumbies development pathway, and already it is paying off.
The 19-year-old is set to line up for the Junior Wallabies alongside Tuggeranong Vikings teammate Remsy Lemisio next month for the Oceania Rugby Under-20 Championship.
The Brisbane-born back-rower was due to don the green and gold last year but COVID-19 ended those plans. He was not about to let an injury keep him from his shot at an Australian jersey again.
"I got a [posterior cruciate ligament] injury on the second Junior Wallabies camp," Nofoagatotoa said.
"I'll be sweet by the time we leave for Junior Wallabies."
He moved down to join the Brumbies program late last year, and had been plying his trade with the Vikings before his pre-season injury.
Nofoagatotoa's knee injury means he is yet to don the Vikings jersey in the John I Dent Cup.
Even though he will not line up on Saturday for Tuggeranong at Jamison Oval to take on Wests Lions, he commended the game in Canberra.
"Moving to Canberra has really helped me better my craft and better my game," he said.
"When I got the opportunity to move down here, I didn't think twice about it.
"The comp here is more physical. It's not as fast-paced as Queensland's club rugby, but the physicality is definitely higher."
Teammate Lemisio has to put his Wallabies selection to the back of his mind, as he prepares for a battle on Saturday against the Lions.
The Vikings sit in third heading into the fixture, travelling to face fifth-placed Wests.
The 20-year-old has spent a few seasons in red after moving to Canberra at 16, but next month will be his first in green and gold.
"I'm really excited," he said.
"I can't wait to put on the jersey."
Lemisio hopes his national selection, his performance for the Vikings this season, and his Brumbies academy stint, can secure him a spot in the Brumbies' development pathway next year.
The pair will assemble for the Junior Wallabies camp on the Sunshine Coast next month.
Their Oceania campaign begins against Argentina on July 1, with clashes against Fiji on July 5 and New Zealand on July 10.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
