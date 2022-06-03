The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Penny Wong is off to a promising start in establishing genuine, respectful relationships with Oceanic Pacific nations

By Ofa-Ki-Levuka Guttenbeil-Likiliki
June 3 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, right, shakes hands with Samoa's Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mataafa on Thursday. Picture: Department of Foreign Affairs

"Listening", "Pacific family", "relationships".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.