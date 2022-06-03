As a member of the wider Oceanic Pacific women's rights and feminist movements, I feel a sense of excitement and an overwhelmingly new type of energy. It almost feels like I, and many other women's rights activists and advocates, have regained our superpowers back. Developing equitable partnerships and achieving empowered relationships, as Wong has boldly communicated, is a form of superpower. We are so ready to story-tell our experiences, our knowledge, and our visions for a better Oceanic Pacific for all - in particular for our women and girls in all their diversities, who often are at the brunt of the unfolding crises that we have witnessed of late.