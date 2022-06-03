Zed Seselja has had to hand over the keys to his ministerial wing office in Parliament House, but remains tight-lipped about his future following the likely loss of his ACT Senate seat.
The former junior minister and conservative powerbroker hasn't issued a public statement about his position in the Canberra Senate race since the day after the election, nearly a fortnight ago, despite experts describing his path to victory as "impossible".
With Labor forming a majority in the lower house earlier this week, newly-sworn in Labor ministers have taken up their offices in parliament's ministerial wing.
NDIS Minister Bill Shorten now resides in Senator Seselja's former office and parliamentary officials confirmed the Canberra Liberal heavyweight has not been reassigned another space until the second ACT Senate seat is officially called.
Expert analysts, including the ABC's Antony Green, have said Senator Seselja's return to the Senate is very unlikely, with former Wallabies captain-turned-independent Senate candidate David Pocock expected to snatch the role from him.
The two ACT seats have long been split between the two major parties but the 2022 election looks likely to buck the trend with Senator Seselja failing to reach the necessary quota of votes, which equals just over a third of the vote.
While the former pacific development minister is ahead of his sport star rival on primary votes, Senator Seselja is unlikely to win many of the remaining preferences from supporters of the Greens and other independents.
The capital territory's count sits at nearly 90 per cent but the complicated counting process could still take more weeks to finalise with preferences needing to be tallied.
Senator Seselja, who still lists himself as a Liberal senator on social media, said the election results "were disappointing for the Liberal Party" on the Sunday following election night.
Less than 24 hours after the polls closed last month, Senator Seselja said it was "too early" to call it.
"Much of the vote is yet to be counted, including significant numbers of pre-poll and postal ballots, which traditionally provide a boost to the Liberal count," he said on social media.
"Now is the time to reflect on why we lost government including the loss of many traditional supporters which saw our primary vote drop to historic lows."
The Canberra Liberals all but conceded Mr Seselja would lose the seat just days after the election.
Canberra Liberals president John Cziesla said in an email to members seen by The Canberra Times it was a "bitter blow" for the territory branch.
"While counting of the ACT Senate vote continues at something of a glacial pace, it is clear that Zed's path to retaining the Senate seat is very narrow and Pocock remains the front runner to gain the seat on preferences," Mr Cziesla said last month.
More than 230,000 votes of the ACT's first-preference Senate votes had been counted as of Friday afternoon, with fewer than 34,000 votes to go.
It's unclear whether Senator Seselja intends to stay in politics if his upper house seat is lost to Mr Pocock or whether he'll consider a return to the ACT Assembly.
The Canberra Times sought comment from Senator Seselja's media team about his future but it declined to comment.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
