The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Sort out the republic and the Voice in one go

By Letters to the Editor
June 5 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queen Elizabeth should be replaced as Australia's head of state by a respected First Nations elder, a reader believes. Picture: Karleen Minney

Now the PM has used the Queen's Platinum Jubilee to declare Australia's relationship with Britain is one of "equals" rather than "parent and upstart", and has committed himself to advancing reconciliation with First Nations peoples, there is a clear path to take.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.