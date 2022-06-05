Despite plenty of fine journalism in the lead up to the election, your editorial on May 31 entitled "The battle for Australia 2025 has begun" was a disappointment. Whilst no one would deny the interest we have as Mr Dutton tries to reinvent himself, the use of words like "battle", "head kicking" and "clout" are not in the refreshing spirit of the new, less conflict-ridden, more collaborative approach to parliament of which our new Prime Minister speaks.