The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Human right study shows ACT students' privacy at risk.

By Samuel Dirkis
June 4 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT public schools have removed a number of e-learning apps after a human rights report revealed they were tracking student data and offering it to third parties.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.