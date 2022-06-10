Her Mistletoe - foe is a three-dimensional earthenware terracotta piece that is about half a metre high. The main form in the sculpture is the seed pod from the Kurrajong tree (Brachychiton populneus), which has been beautifully moulded and ornamentally decorated. To illustrate the drama between the noble native tree and the encroaching parasitic mistletoe (Viscum album), the pod is engulfed with a textile pattern that she has adapted from a textile pattern from William Morris. In the catalogue she notes, "Mistletoe has many ancient symbolic meanings in Europe but it can be deadly to our native trees."