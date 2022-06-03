This Saturday will mark the first time a woman will be the match referee at the Australia Cup regional qualifying final, with Canberra's Georgia Ghirardello set to take the whistle.
The officiating team for the Monaro Panthers v West Canberra Wanderers clash will consist of more women than men, in what is another great step towards equality in all levels of sport, paving the way for aspiring female referees in the future.
Joining Ghirardello will be senior assistant referee Delfina Dimoski, in the role for the second-straight year.
Ghirardello has officiated in the A-League Women and has an ongoing commitment in Capital Football's National Premier League competition. Her promotion to overseeing the regional final is a testament to the achievements of female match officials in the ACT over the past 12 months.
"Sometimes you can't imagine yourself achieving these types of appointments, but obviously I am very grateful to be given this opportunity and to be able to work with the team that I have on the weekend is really special," Ghirardello said.
Dimoski believes there needs to be an increased number of women at the top after a shortage of role models in refereeing positions when she was rising through the ranks. She and Ghirardello hope their journeys can inspire the next generation to pursue refereeing.
"If they work hard and put their mind to it, your gender is irrelevant and there is limitless potential to what you can do," Dimoski said.
While the officials are excited to referee the men's match, the duo are keen to see a tournament similar to the Australia Cup take place for the women's game.
Prior to the Australia Cup qualifier at Deakin Stadium, the Women's Federation Cup Final between Belconnen United and Canberra Olympic will be the curtain-raiser, with Aisha Strutt to referee.
"Any opportunity to get more eyeballs on women's football is something that we should always look to," Dimoski said.
"I'd like to see better funding, more visibility, and more platforms to actually tell our stories and for them to be taken seriously."
Australia Cup Qualifying Final: Monaro Panthers v West Canberra Wanderers - Deakin Stadium, 5.15pm.
Women's Federation Cup Final: Belconnen United v Canberra Olympic - Deakin Stadium, 2pm.
