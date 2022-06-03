The Canberra Times
John Sunol in NSW loses bid to throw out ACT tribunal case after publishing social media posts about homosexuality

By Toby Vue
June 3 2022 - 7:30pm
A "happy little homophobe" has lost his bid to throw out a discrimination case after many of his religious and political social media posts attacked homosexuality as being the devil's work and the reason for COVID.

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

Local News

