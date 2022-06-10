There is a certain disconnect between the catalogue produced for this exhibition and the posters on display. Many of the posters, when they were made, appeared as unattributed - the idea was that there was strength within the anonymity of the poster collective. In the catalogue they appear with their correct attribution to individual creators. Although, thankfully, the posters in the gallery are unframed and unglazed and some are presented as a "salon hang" as a solid wall of posters, there is an inevitable sanitising process in the migration of a poster from its temporary abode in a public space to its curatorial presentation on a gallery wall.