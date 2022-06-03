The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Flypast for the Queen on Saturday morning

Updated June 3 2022 - 5:33am, first published 4:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aspen Island officially becomes Queen Elizabeth II Island on Saturday.

Royal Australian Air Force aircraft from No.100 Squadron and Central Flying School will conduct a flypast and aerial display over Aspen Island on Saturday at 11.35am.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.