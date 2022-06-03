Flypast for the Queen on Saturday morning

Royal Australian Air Force aircraft from No.100 Squadron and Central Flying School will conduct a flypast and aerial display over Aspen Island on Saturday at 11.35am.
The flypast is to support the Queen's platinum jubilee and the official renaming on Saturday of Aspen Island to Queen Elizabeth II Island.
Defence says the English Electric Canberra TT.18 aircraft will be flying, followed by a flying display of up to four PC-21 aircraft.
Keep an eye on the weather which may cause the flypast to be cancelled at the last minute.
