Call up your friends and set a time to catch up, because there's a new bar in town - and it may just have the best views in Canberra.
Leyla opens on the seventh floor of the Burbury Hotel this week - a project that saw the hotel's entire upper facade redeveloped. With the help of Sydney based architects, Luchetti Krelle, large windows that tilt back and into the ceiling have been added to the space. The result is a light and airy space with sweeping views across Barton, Lake Burley Griffin and the city, as well as up to Parliament House.
During the day Leyla will operate as a lounge for Burbury Hotel guests (or, for that matter, anyone wanting a change of scenery), offering a location that just oozes natural light - making it hard to find a better place to work from or meet with friends for a light snack and drinks.
By night, as the daylight fades, this all transforms as the Canberra skyline lights up, delivering a sophisticated cocktail bar.
"It's going to be the most premium offering that we've got in our precinct," director of hotels Patrick Lonergan says.
"It's a space that I see someone having a girlfriend catch up. It's a very female-friendly interior, with a Palm Beach feel. It's a bar that you'd get dressed up to go to and catch up with your friends and have some cocktails."
Leyla's menu is set to have a light and playful menu filled with smaller bites - both savoury and sweet.
For a taste of what will be on offer, dishes include stracciatella with smoked baby beetroot, walnuts, pomegranate, basil oil and sourdough; Wagyu beef rump tartare "American" with cornichons and toasted baguette; prawn brioche roll with yuzu mayonnaise and espelette chilli; marinated tuna and avocado tostada with finger lime and coriander; brioche croque monsieur with Maggie Beer smoked wagyu silverside, pickles and potato crisp.
These will be accompanied by a wide selection of creative cocktails, premium spirits, local and imported wine, beer and bubbles.
"Everything's going to be made on that floor, so the food elements are coming directly out of the bar," Lonergan says.
"There will be a range of fresh seafood from oysters and prawns and lobster rolls, through to charcuterie and cheese.
"And with drinks, we'll have a list of cocktails that our guys have put together through to good local and international wines."
After Thursday's opening night, Leyla will be open from Tuesday to Friday from 11am to late, and from 3pm on weekends.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
