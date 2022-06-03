The snowmakers have been hard at work this week at Corin Forest, as the facility opens up for wintertime fun.
Extra tickets have been released for its sold-out sessions this week.
Head to www.corin.com.au to reserve your spot.
There is snowplay, snow sports school, skiing, snowboarding and the 1.2km metal toboggan alpine slide.
Then sit by the open fire with a wood-fired pizza.
Winter is super-busy so make sure to book ahead.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
