The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra snow: Corin Forest open for snowplay, snow sports school, skiing, snowboarding

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated June 3 2022 - 5:32am, first published 4:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Snow at Corin Forest this week. Picture: Facebook

The snowmakers have been hard at work this week at Corin Forest, as the facility opens up for wintertime fun.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.