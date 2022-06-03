The Song Keepers fundraiser movie night for Big Sing

The documentary The Song Keepers will be shown on Wednesday as a fundraiser for Big Sing, Canberra-based organisation which brings together Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal Australians through the shared joy of singing and music.
The movie night at the Kambri Cultural Centre is part of the continuing celebrations for Reconciliation Week.
The film is about the four generations of women who make up the Central Australian Aboriginal Women's Choir, and their first choir tour to Germany.
The film will be followed by a Q&A with Morris Stuart, musical director of the Central Australian Aboriginal Women's Choir, and tutor at Big Sing in the Desert.
MC is John Paul Janke, co-host of NITV Australia's The Point.
There will be a welcome to country and performances by the Yuin choir Djinama Yilaga and Rachel Hore's Pop Up Choir.
It's all happening on Wednesday from 6.30pm to 9pm at the Kambri Cultural Centre, Building 153, ANU Campus, University Avenue, Acton.
The bar is open from 6pm. Tea, coffee, cake, snacks available.
Tickets are $35 for adults or $25 concesssion.
Book via trybooking.com here.
