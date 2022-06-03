The Canberra Times
The Song Keepers fundraiser movie night for Big Sing

Updated June 3 2022 - 5:31am, first published 4:43am
The documentary The Song Keepers will be shown on Wednesday as a fundraiser for Big Sing, Canberra-based organisation which brings together Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal Australians through the shared joy of singing and music.

