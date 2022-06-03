A Ferrari driver clocked at almost double the speed limit on the Hume Highway on Friday morning near Goulburn has had his NSW licence instantly suspended for three months and his sports car confiscated.
After stopping the man, police said they also found the $750,000 white Ferrari 812 Superfast was unregistered.
Very few models of the new, front-engined 812 Superfast models have been imported to Australia.
Around 7.40am on Friday, officers attached to the Hume Highway Patrol detected the sports car at 204km/h in a 110km/h speed zone.
Police gave chase and spoke to the 42-year-old male driver, who lives in the inner-west Sydney suburb of Rhodes.
The speeding driver was issued with a court attendance notice for driving a vehicle in a reckless or furious manner or in a speed and manner dangerous, exceeding the speed limit by over 45km/h, and using an unregistered motor vehicle.
The driver will appear in the Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday June 29.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
