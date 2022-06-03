The Canberra Times
A Sydney man caught doing 204km/h in his Ferrari Portofino has had the vehicle impounded and his licence suspended

By Peter Brewer
Updated June 4 2022 - 7:27am, first published June 3 2022 - 5:15am
The Ferrari seized by police after it was detected at 204km/h. Picture: NSW Police

A Ferrari driver clocked at almost double the speed limit on the Hume Highway on Friday morning near Goulburn has had his NSW licence instantly suspended for three months and his sports car confiscated.

