It would be wise to make haste slowly on republic

That commitment and sense of duty was to become the hallmark of Queen Elizabeth II's life. During the war she served in the Auxiliary Territorial Corps, becoming a driver and a proficient mechanic. In 1940 she had made the first of what would be thousands of broadcasts telling listeners "we are trying to do all we can to help our gallant sailors, soldiers, and airmen, and we are trying, too, to bear our own share of the danger and sadness of war. We know, every one of us, that in the end all will be well".

