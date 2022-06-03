It would be wise to make haste slowly on republic

While some may find the new government's decision to persist with renaming Aspen Island in honour of Queen Elizabeth II curious given its Assistant Minister for a Republic, Matt Thistlethwaite, was sworn in on Thursday, the two actions are far from irreconcilable.
The Platinum Jubilee is a tribute to a remarkable woman who has reigned longer than any previous monarch.
Now 96, Queen Elizabeth came to the throne under tragic circumstances 70 years ago following the premature death of her father, King George VI, in February 1952. The then 25 year old - she turned 26 on April 21 that year - was told the news while in Kenya with Prince Philip.
She, like her father, was a conscript sovereign in that neither of them had been born to rule. Elizabeth was 10 years old when her father King George took the throne following the abdication of his elder brother Edward VIII, who renounced the throne in order to marry Wallis Simpson, a divorced American socialite.
While the scandal gave rise to fears it may mark the end of the monarchy, the new King, his Queen Elizabeth, and their daughters, soon won hearts and minds.
Those bonds were never stronger than during World War II when the royals chose to share the trials and tribulations of their subjects, including the blitz.
When asked if the princesses Elizabeth and Mary should be evacuated to Canada to put them beyond reach of the German bombers Queen Elizabeth - later venerated as the Queen Mother - replied: "The children won't go without me. I won't leave without the king. And the king will never leave".
That commitment and sense of duty was to become the hallmark of Queen Elizabeth II's life. During the war she served in the Auxiliary Territorial Corps, becoming a driver and a proficient mechanic. In 1940 she had made the first of what would be thousands of broadcasts telling listeners "we are trying to do all we can to help our gallant sailors, soldiers, and airmen, and we are trying, too, to bear our own share of the danger and sadness of war. We know, every one of us, that in the end all will be well".
The coronation on June 2, 1953, was one of the first major events to be televised and was watched by millions. It marked the beginning of a new era for Britain and the empire which was in the process of becoming the Commonwealth. There would have been few households that did not splurge a little on a piece of memorabilia of the occasion.
The new monarch's first prime minister was Sir Winston Churchill. Australia's prime minister was the avowed and ardent monarchist, Sir Robert Menzies.
There would have been few among the crowds cheering and singing "God save the Queen" who would have suspected Queen Elizabeth would still be on the throne 70 years later and that her eldest son Charles, now 74, would have to wait until long after most people retire for the opportunity to take her place.
Queen Elizabeth, easily the most travelled monarch in history, has always had a special fondness for Australia and has been seen by millions during her many visits "down under". If all of the trees she has planted over the decades were gathered in one place they would make a small forest.
On a more poignant note, this remarkable jubilee and the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh are reminders the Queen will not be with us forever. And, given that, only the most ardent republicans are pushing for Australia to become a republic during her reign.
In light of this Mr Albanese's decision to begin investigating republican options while indicating he sees the issue as one for his second term makes excellent sense.
