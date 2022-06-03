The Canberra Times
It would be wise to make haste slowly on republic

By The Canberra Times
June 3 2022 - 7:30pm
While some may find the new government's decision to persist with renaming Aspen Island in honour of Queen Elizabeth II curious given its Assistant Minister for a Republic, Matt Thistlethwaite, was sworn in on Thursday, the two actions are far from irreconcilable.

