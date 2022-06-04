Labor should keep its promise of cash for the capital

It's nice to have a prime minister who might actually like Canberra, or at least not one who tries to get away as quickly as he can.
In an interview with The Canberra Times, Anthony Albanese confirmed he will primarily live at The Lodge. He will maintain a presence in Sydney to be with his son Nathan - but The Lodge will be home.
Advertisement
He will be the first prime minister to do so since his Labor predecessors Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard.
"I intend to primarily be based at The Lodge. I think it's important that we maximise time in Canberra," Mr Albanese said.
"It's the national capital. And that is important.
"Family considerations are why I'll spend time in Sydney as well."
How refreshing.
The Canberra Times understands diplomats and and the Canberra business community all pressed for Mr Albanese to make Canberra his home.
It would give him better access to ministers, they argued. They might have said Canberra is also a very pleasant place to live.
We salute the quiet persuaders for their efforts.
We like to think that it shouldn't have needed much persuasion.
It's easy to see the superficial attraction of Kirribilli House, with the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House just outside the windows.
But it must be like living in a palace. Nice in theory, but you wouldn't feel at home there.
Mr Albanese has made the wise choice for his own comfort - and ours. We welcome him to our city.
READ MORE:
But we have a favour to ask.
Before the 2019 election, the then Labor leader, Bill Shorten, promised money.
Funding for the light rail would be included in Labor's first budget if the party claimed government. Federal money would still be welcome - so we hold Labor to its promise.
Advertisement
Mr Shorten put it very well at the time: "Canberra is our nation's proud capital and we will make sure this beautiful city shines and has the right infrastructure to attract new tourism and economic opportunities."
Of course, economic conditions have deteriorated.
But a promise is a promise. Words are nice. But, dare we say it, money is nicer.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.