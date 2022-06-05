The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Labour crisis should be top of Labor's agenda

By The Canberra Times
June 5 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Albanese has a massive task ahead.

Like all incoming governments, the newly installed Albanese government's to-do list is formidable.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.