Australia's new government will step up on climate action

Today, June 5, marks 50 years since the UN's Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. Its successor, 30 years ago, was the UN Conference on Environment and Development or Rio Earth Summit.
Then, 20 years ago, it was the turn of the UN's Johannesburg World Summit on Sustainable Development. Despite country pledges to implement all of the outcomes of all of the summits, the world is fast going backwards.
The last seven years have been the hottest on record and up to 70 per cent of the world's wildlife has been lost since 1970.
Countries have pledged to meet significant climate and biodiversity goals by 2030 as well as the global goal of net zero emissions by 2050.
Will humanity be up for this? Or will the 2030 and 2050 outcomes again be major failures?
The election of the Labor government with support from the Greens and teal independents including David Pocock suggests Australia will be up for the job.
If Clive Palmer really cared about Australia more than himself, just think what he could have done with the $100 million he wasted on the recent election.
Of course he wouldn't have been able to solve all of our problems, but he could have put a dent in some such as affordable housing, aged care, or child care. Even if he'd only done it for his own workers or in one electorate it would have made a difference.
I'd suggest that such largesse may even have garnered a greater proportion of votes for the big man in a subsequent election. $100 million is a lot to pay to prove to all but the truly blind what a fake he really is.
Our new and hopefully honest government should immediately end the torture of both Bernard Collaery and Julian Assange - both victims of venal governments determined to hide their criminal activities.
A strong word in Biden's ear should work, while the government is perfectly entitled to end the disgraceful persecution of a patriotic Australian whose only offence is that he gave legal assistance to a whistle blower.
Both prosecutions serve absolutely no genuine concept of justice and should never, ever, be allowed to be repeated.
It is hardly surprising, but nevertheless bizarre, that a former Labor prime minister condemns someone for, with complete justification, boycotting a stage managed apology for removing children from families allegedly because of their race.
Leaving aside the seminal research by Keith Windschuttle which is yet to be rebutted, how come, despite millions being spent only two legal cases have succeeded. One was because proper procedures were not followed. The other was because someone was returned to a dysfunctional family.
When seeking a legal precedent you start off with your strongest cases. Yet we have activists calling for more foster homes. Damned if you do and damned if don't.
Val Spencer (Letters, June 2) tries to be a student of history but is obviously wedded to the myth that the Coalition are better economic managers.
History tells us that the two highest spending, highest taxing governments in our history were the Howard government and the recent Coalition triumvirate. Yes the previous Labor government inherited a surplus budget built on the back of windfall profits that were then stupidly baked in to future budgets and yes they had to spend dramatically to avoid the worst consequences of the GFC.
Mistakes were made but Australia made it through the GFC better than anyone else. The money that was wasted, in comparison to what Morrison did in the pandemic, looks like robbing the piggy bank rather than the bank itself.
Also, the Coalition had already built up record levels of debt before the pandemic even began.
