The Wellington Hurricanes have not forgotten how the ACT Brumbies ended their finals chances 12 months ago.
And they want to settle the score on Saturday.
Advertisement
The Kiwi side were on track for the trans-Tasman finals, before a 12-10 scoreline ended it in Canberra last June.
Brumbies and Wallabies junior, Tyrel Lomax, confirmed they were excited for Saturday's quarter-final showdown for a number of reasons, but one was to right that wrong.
The Hurricanes prop was greeted by the signature cold Canberra weather he left behind, as part of his "homecoming" this week for the fixture.
There will be some familiar faces for Lomax in the crowd, with his family flying in that spent several years in the capital for his father's NRL career.
"Hopefully they'll have Hurricanes jerseys on," Lomax laughed in response to a question on if his family would be in Brumbies' colours.
"Everyone's excited. If we look back 12 months ago, when we played here in a similar situation, the Brumbies beat us and ended our season.
"So we get another chance to right those wrongs."
MORE ACT BRUMBIES NEWS:
Fans of the Canberra outfit will be hoping another 150th milestone match does not help get the opposition over the line, as it did last week for Moana Pasifika.
Halfback TJ Perenara will play his milestone match in the Hurricanes jersey against the Brumbies.
Lomax said it did give them a boost heading into the game, and although he would be watching the start of the game from the bench, he knew what parts of the Brumbies game they had to shut down.
"I'll look to come on and add a lot of impact," the 26-year-old said.
"Coming off the bench you're able to see, as the game unfolds, how to adjust some of the things we're trying to do. It's a good way to prepare because you can see what's happening.
"We know the Brumbies maul is a pretty key area of their game, so we'll try to stop that, but also play our high tempo game."
Brumbies captain Allan Alaalatoa dismissed concerns it could be deva ju from last week where a milestone inspired the opposition over the line.
And in addition to the do-or-die nature of the fixture, the Brumbies have a number of reasons themselves driving them to make sure Saturday is not the end of their season.
Advertisement
"You know whoever shows up [Saturday] is going to get the job done and get the win," he said.
"We've spoken about that as a group, we've had some great learnings over the last few weeks, but ... there's been a huge amount of belief this week, and some great energy and vibes getting around.
"This is potentially the last home game for us this year, especially for the boys leaving. So it's good for us to remember that, especially ... when there's a lot of pressure or our backs are against the wall."
ACT Brumbies v Wellington Hurricanes - Saturday at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm.
Brumbies team: 1. James Slipper, 2. Folau Fainga'a, 3. Allan Alaalatoa (C), 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Tom Hooper, 7. Luke Reimer, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Nic White, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Andy Muirhead, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Lachlan Lonergan, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Sefo Kautai, 19. Nick Frost, 20. Rory Scott, 21. Jahrome Brown, 22. Ryan Lonergan 23. Ollie Sapsford.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.