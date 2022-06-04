Police have appealed for assistance to locate a man who has gone missing in Canberra, almost exactly a year after he was reported missing on a separate occasion.
Julius Gheude, 58, has not been seen or heard from since 10.40am on Friday.
Police said in a statement Mr Gheude was attending Woden shops with his carers when he ran away along Corinna Street, towards the Woden Library.
Mr Gheude has a Caucasian appearance and is about 160 centimetres tall with a solid build, police said. He has short white hair, blue eyes and a short grey-and-white beard.
He was wearing a black jumper and black tracksuit pants, black Nike shoes and light grey socks.
Police said he had no mobile phone but may be carrying some cash.
"During previous missing person matters involving Mr Gheude, he has travelled across the ACT, so police would like people in all suburbs to keep an eye out for Julius," ACT Policing said in a statement.
"Members of the public are asked not to approach Julius directly as he has limited ability to communicate. Instead they should call police immediately."
Anyone with information on Mr Gheude's location is asked to contact police by phoning 131 444, quoting reference number 7125956.
Mr Gheude was reported missing after leaving a surgical ward at The Canberra Hospital in Garran on June 3, 2021. He was found several days later.
