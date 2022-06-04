The Canberra Times
Julius Gheude, 58, reported missing in Canberra

Updated June 4 2022 - 1:53am, first published 1:40am
Julius Gheude, 58, who has been reported missing in Canberra. Picture: Supplied

Police have appealed for assistance to locate a man who has gone missing in Canberra, almost exactly a year after he was reported missing on a separate occasion.

Local News

