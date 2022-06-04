The Canberra Times
AFL Canberra: Belconnen Magpies battle hard but Queanbeyan Tigers young guns roar in thriller

Melanie Dinjaski
Melanie Dinjaski
Updated June 4 2022 - 8:45am, first published 6:30am
The Queanbeyan Tigers and Belconnen Magpies had a physical encounter in Round 8. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

It was a thrilling arm wrestle in Belconnen between the Magpies and top-of-the-table Queanbeyan but a final quarter lift got the Tigers over the line 13.10 (88) to 10.6 (66).

