The Canberra Olympic FC crowd erupted in the stands as they realised what their side had done.
The team had won the Federation Cup, with a 2-1 scoreline over Belconnen United, and subsequently taken home the club's first NPLW silverware.
Olympic head coach Nicole Begg said it was massive achievement for the team, but also the club.
And the support from the Deakin Stadium stands did not go unnoticed.
"It's the first silverware that the senior women's team have gotten, so we're pretty proud of the effort of the girls," she said.
"I think that's what I love a lot about Olympic and how we've been building over the last few years, is how connected all the age groups are, and the men's and women's are now.
"You saw that today, with the turnout that we got and how vocal they are."
Some 95 seconds into the contest, Belconnen found themselves on the back foot.
Olympic earned themselves a corner, and Vanessa Ryan fooled defenders when she went short to Meg Roden.
Roden's shot was driven into United goalkeeper Karen Clarke, who saved it and pushed it into Tianah Miro's feet at the front post.
The young winger was unmarked and slotted it home, to make it 1-0 for Olympic.
Miro's goal, paired with her performance across the 90 minutes, earned her player of the match.
She said the side had conceded a number of goals at the hands of opposition's set pieces, so it was great to be on the other end this time.
"I was actually really surprised to get it," the 18-year-old said on her award.
"I just happened to be at the front post when the ball came to me, usually I'm just there to be a pest, but ... I think everyone deserves it, honestly."
Olympic also scored at the end of the first half, and their second came courtesy of another short corner.
Michaela Thornton played it short to Nicole Jalocha, who floated in a cross.
Ryan was left unmarked on the back post and headed it in to make it 2-0 heading into the sheds.
Belconnen knew they had to be the first to strike in the second half, and they managed to keep Olympic scoreless, but it would prove not enough.
A free kick, some 30 metres out, in the 70th minute halved Olympic's lead.
United's Bianca Kimpton stepped up and swung the ball into the penalty area with her left foot.
Midfielder Pearl Tein got a touch to help it along, with Olympic defender Victoria Jamieson unable to prevent it crossing the line, making it 2-1.
Another of Belconnen's chances almost levelled the score, with the goal post proving the 12th player for Olympic.
United coach Scott Conlon said, although the defeat was tough, he was very pleased with his side's second half response.
"Things didn't really go our way in the first half, we let in two goals from set pieces, and lots of coaches will tell you that's the least preferred to concede a goal," he said.
"We started to claw our way back and our attitude in the second half, to not give up and have a good go at it, was very positive but we just couldn't find that second goal."
Saturday's game marks the end of the women's games journey, as there is no equivalent to the men's Australia Cup yet.
Begg said she would like to see a similar competition implemented for the NPLW across Australia, which would have allowed Olympic to face interstate teams.
In the other marquee match of the weekend, the regional final of the Australia Cup, it was another close contest.
Monaro Panthers FC and West Canberra Wanderers were locked 1-1 at full time, sending it to extra-time to decide who would progress into the Cup's round of 32 to face interstate opposition.
Federation Cup: Canberra Olympic FC bt Belconnen United FC 2-1
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
