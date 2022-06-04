Power restored to homes in Canberra's north

Power has been restored to homes in Canberra's north, following an outage that left thousands of homes without power on Saturday night.
More than 2440 homes in Amaroo, Bonner and Gungahlin were in the dark from about 5pm, with power restored just after 6pm.
A spokeswoman for Evoenergy said households' increased energy use as a way of combating the cold had contributed to the outage.
"The weather being as cold as it is placed an additional kind of pressure on certain parts of the network," she said.
"So it looks like we've had a cable fault."
The spokeswoman said when these failures were identified the cable could be replaced, which was not an unusual occurrence.
"We don't expect there to be any issues as a result of that," she said.
"People should all be back on now."
Anyone still without power was advised to call Evoenergy on 13 10 93.
