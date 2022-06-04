The Canberra Times
Power restored to homes in Canberra's north

By Alex Crowe
Updated June 4 2022 - 9:15am, first published 7:57am
Power has been restored to homes in Canberra's north, following an outage that left thousands of homes without power on Saturday night.

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

