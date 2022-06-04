Boosted by a Junior Wallaby and French import, the Vikings notched their fourth win in a row in a muddy 14-0 battle against the Lions on Saturday.
Tuggeranong coach Nick Scrivener was thrilled with his team's gritty display in defence. They held on to a modest 7-0 lead for 80 minutes courtesy of Andrew Robinson's first-half try, before Baden Godfrey put the cherry on top of a hard-fought victory.
Advertisement
"We showed some character in that game, then came through and dominated the scrum to get a push over for a try to finish it off," Scrivener said.
In the second half Wests threw the kitchen sink at the Vikings but they held firm like a shield wall in wet conditions with turf coming up in giant divots.
"It was awesome. They were coming wave after wave. I don't think we got over halfway in the first 25 minutes of the second half," Scrivener said. "I'm really happy. We had to dig in for long periods and playing on a surface we probably shouldn't be playing on, that was pretty unsafe.
"In the conditions there was no free flowing footy at all. It was just a bloody slog-fest.
"We just kept clearing our lines and defend and defend. There's more than one way to win a footy match and sometimes it's not all pretty. Sometimes it's just defence and discipline that does it."
Flu-stricken Brumbies prop Remsy Lemisio was determined to play for the Vikings before he joins the Junior Wallabies camp in Queensland on June 11. It was a positive showing despite dealing with illness which had him miss training in the lead-up.
"It was a really big effort from him just to front up, and in the heavy conditions he was really hurting," Scrivener said.
"He's got a big month coming up now, we won't see him for a while. We wish him the best. He's off to represent his country, which is fantastic."
The Vikings also featured French prop Maxime Turrel, who was recruited mid-season but finally made his debut against Wests.
"We thought we'd give him a go off the bench and see how he went and he contributed at the end there with the try," Scrivener said.
"He's just a country kid from France who came over for a bit of an experience. It's great experience for him and the boys love him."
The John I Dent Cup will have a week without games before resuming round eight on June 18. Wests will have an extra week off with a bye, while Tuggeranong will next face the Queanbeyan Whites.
Tuggeranong Vikings 14 bt Wests Lions 0
Uni-North Owls 48 bt Gungahlin Eagles 19
Canberra Royals 64 bt Penrith Emus 7
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.