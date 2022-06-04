Warriors sink Kangaroos with late try

A late try to West Belconnen Warriors winger Leo Tuionetoa sealed a 16-10 win over Queanbeyan Kangaroos in round eight of the Canberra Raiders Cup on Saturday.
The Warriors led 12-10 at the break in wet conditions and it took until the 79th minute for Tuionetoa to cross and claim the points for the home side at Raiders Belconnen.
Although coming away with the win, coach-captain fullback Ryan McQueen shed a light on the disappointment he has in the team punishing themselves the past couple of weeks and said the rain was no excuse for an error-riddled game.
"The first 15 minutes we came out we were pretty solid, but we just fell away in the second-half. We've been doing it a bit this year, just really making it hard for ourselves," McQueen said.
"We just drop the ball and can't complete. Our second halves have been horrible so if we just hold the ball and tuck it up, it'll change our game completely."
Following the try that sealed the deal for the Warriors with seconds to go, McQueen was not sure they deserved it after countless faults but attributes the winning consistency to his team's effort.
West Belconnen face the Queanbeyan Blues in the next round and McQueen is expecting a tough challenge ahead.
"If we play like we did the past two weeks I can't see us winning the game," he said.
"They're a really big side all across the park 1-17, it's going to be tough but it's probably what we need at the moment."
Queanbeyan Roos outside centre Jake Kiely was pleased with how his team faired up against strong competitors.
"We are definitely better than when we first started the season, I think the boys are clicking a bit better now," Kiely said.
"We just have to go forward and cut silly mistakes out. We've got a good shot at this; we just have to mesh a bit more and stick it out for the whole game instead."
With fullback Thomas Williams called out late with a bug, Queanbeyan had to make a shift in team structure which saw players playing in some unfamiliar positions. Aiden Agnew performed valiantly in what is fast becoming the game's most important position.
In the fifth minute West Belconnen got the match's first points after Robert "Bobby" Roberts put McQueen straight through the Roos' defence.
This resulted in Jayden Thomas getting it down after a two-on-one with the Roos fullback, with Roberts converting the kick.
The Warriors' second try was not too far away in the 8th minute seeing Roberts perform a solo effort with a step off his left-foot beating two men and crashing over the try line, to then convert his own try leaving the Warriors sitting on a comfortable 12-0 lead.
The Queanbeyan Kangaroos finally found some momentum, tumbling over with Rhys Elton seeing his way from dummy half, scoring the first points for the Roos after their first set in West Belconnen's 20.
With three minutes to go, a deep cut-out pass from Elton saw Queanbeyan's Troy Whiley step and crash his way over the try line to make it 12-10 before half-time, with James Horvat failing to convert from the far right.
The Roos are up against the Goulburn City Bulldogs next, and Kiely hopes to take the momentum from this round into the remainder of the season.
AT A GLANCE
Saturday, June 4 results
Canberra Raiders Cup First Grade
Queanbeyan Blues 62 d Yass Magpies 18
West Belconnen 16 d Queanbeyan Kangaroos 10
Canberra Raiders Cup Reserve Grade
Queanbeyan Blues 22 d Yass Magpies 6
West Belconnen 22 d Queanbeyan Kangaroos 14
Katrina Fanning Shield
Yass Magpies 8 d Queanbeyan Blues 6
Harden Worhawks 32 d Boomanulla Raiders 6
Canberra Raiders Cup Ladies League Tag
West Belconnen 28 d Queanbeyan Kangaroos 8
George Tooke Shield
Harden Hawks 76 d Boomanulla Raiders 0
Bungendore Tigers 22 d UC Stars 14
Boorowa Rovers 18 d North Canberra Bears 12
GTS Ladies League Tag
Bungendore Tigerettes 38 d UC Stars 8
Boorowa Roverettes 16 d North Canberra Bears 6
Binalong Brahmans 12 d Gunning Rooettes 8
