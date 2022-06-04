The ACT Brumbies were Australia's last hope in Super Rugby Pacific.
It looked set to be an all Kiwi affair in the semi-finals next weekend, until the 60th minute when everything changed.
Propelling the Brumbies to a 10-point victory over the Wellington Hurricanes.
They were Rugby Australia's last hope, and best hope, on Saturday night after both the NSW Waratahs and Queensland Reds had already fallen to their New Zealand opponents.
The Brumbies had not beaten the Hurricanes in the finals series since 1997, and had their backs against the wall with three consecutive losses hanging over them, a red card and a trailing scoreline.
Before a penalty conversion by Noah Lolesio, followed by a try at the hands of Tom Banks minutes later, made sure it was not to be as they capitalised on their momentum to end the contest 35-25.
As the Brumbies trailed by four points, their reinforcements came on and came with a vengeance.
Lachlan Lonergan, Scott Sio, Sef Kautau, Nick Frost, Jahrome Brown, Ryan Lonergan, Ollie Sapsford had an immediate impact when they took to the field.
The crowd braving the cold in chilling temperatures came alive as it became clear, the Brumbies were not giving up.
An uphill battle awaited them but the thought of farewelling their head coach Dan McKellar, veteran Brumby Sio, crucial fullback Banks, and goose-step try scorer Irae Simone fuelled them.
They wanted another week together, and their team effort got them there, for their last showdown at home.
Despite the come from behind win, and the resilience shown by the Brumbies, there are plenty of areas they will need to sharpen up next week.
It was four penalty kicks off Jordie Barrett's boot in the first half, and it was another two in the second.
Compared to the homeside's three penalty conversions.
The discipline in the Brumbies ruck cost them, as referee Paul Williams reluctantly penalised the home side for their slowing attempts on the Hurricanes.
It gave the Hurricanes 18 points of their 25.
Another area that hurt the ACT outfit was their missed tackles, sitting at 21 for the Brumbies compared to the six missed by the visitors.
