A 19-year-old woman has died following a car accident at Black Mountain on Saturday night.
The woman is the 10th person to die on Canberra roads this year.
Police and emergency services were called to the scene on Black Mountain Road at about 10.15pm on Saturday evening.
The woman, who was driving a Toyota Coupe, had collided with a tree after failing to negotiate a bend in the road.
Emergency services were able to remove the women from the car and she was taken to hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
The major collision team at ACT Policing is investigation the incident and will prepare a report for the coroner.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured dash cam footage of it is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Quote reference number 7127203.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
