Skiers and snowboarders have hit the slopes at Perisher one week earlier than anticipated as a dump of snow has made way for great ski conditions.
Another icy blast is expected to hit the region on Sunday evening, with even more snowfall expected.
A series of troughs and cold fronts is expected across south-eastern Australia over the coming days, Bureau of Meteorology forecasts say.
Snow is expected to fall on the alps above 1300 metres.
The decision was made to start the season early at Perisher after more than 60 centimetres of snow fell during the past week.
In the last 24 hours, Perisher received another 18 centimetres of snow. Forecasts suggest another 40 centimetres could fall at the ski resort on Sunday.
The Queen's Birthday long weekend is also expected to deliver for skiers and snowboarders, with another 50-centimetres expected before then.
Perisher general manager Belinda Trembath said conditions were just too good to wait until the long weekend to open. Lifts at Perisher opened at midday on Friday.
"We've had 60 centimetres of natural snow [and] amazing snowmaking conditions throughout the week," she said.
"Looking ahead to next week we've got another metre of snow forecast, so you know, conditions are just looking wonderful for that official opening weekend where we could have up to 1.6 metres."
Strong winds have been forecast for parts of ACT and southern NSW on Sunday.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a warning for people in the Southern Tablelands, Southern Highlands, ACT, parts of the Illawarra and the South Coast of the possibility of damaging winds throughout the day.
The bureau warns of damaging winds and blizzard conditions over alpine areas and damaging winds extending to southern NSW ranges.
It is expected to be another cold week in Canberra, with temperatures expected to remain in single-digits on Monday and Tuesday. Both days have an expected high of only 9 degrees.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
