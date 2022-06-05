The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Technical issues prevent released of ACT COVID numbers for second day in a row

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated June 5 2022 - 2:42am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There were no COVID statistics released for the ACT for the second day in a row, as technical difficulties again prevented the release of information.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.