There were no COVID statistics released for the ACT for the second day in a row, as technical difficulties again prevented the release of information.
In a statement, ACT Health said the issue was related to pathology information that was entered into a data system.
Advertisement
It meant that COVID statistics were unable to be determined for Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.
ACT Health said the issue has since been resolved but some of the information entered into the system over the weekend needed to be verified.
Everybody who has received a positive PCR test has been notified.
Health authorities in the territory release COVID statistics daily through social media channels and the ACT Health website. However, daily figures are not released on public holidays.
MORE HEALTH NEWS:
As of 12.30pm on Sunday, there have been more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases and 27 virus-related deaths reported across Australia.
NSW reported 5168 cases and five deaths. There are 1264 people in NSW hospitals with the virus.
There were 7077 new cases in Victoria and 16 deaths were reported. There are 499 people in Victorian hospitals with the virus.
There were 5368 cases recorded in Western Australia and five deaths.
Queensland had 2716 new cases.
Tasmania reported 529 cases and one death.
South Australia and the Northern Territory have not yet released figures.
Advertisement
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.