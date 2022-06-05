In specific communities the social upheaval is devastating. Even before the devastating floods, rents in the Northern Rivers region of NSW had increased 25 per cent. While on the South Coast, still reeling from bushfires, rents were up 16 per cent. In Victoria's Mornington Peninsula region rents have increased 12 per cent in the past year, while on the Gold Coast in Queensland, they are up 28 per cent. People in these communities are forking out hundreds of dollars extra every week, slashing their after housing income.

