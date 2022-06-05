One big name is set to return to the fold next week to give the ACT Brumbies a boost in Auckland.
World-class flanker Rob Valetini is likely to return from his hamstring injury for the semi-final showdown against the Auckland Blues.
Advertisement
The 23-year-old had been instrumental for the Brumbies this season, but has been sidelined for the last four games.
The Canberra outfit had not won a game without him, until Saturday night's quarter-final 35-25 comeback against the Wellington Hurricanes.
Brumbies coach Dan McKellar could not contain his excitement about Valetini's form that came a day too late for his selection against the Hurricanes.
"He was probably one of our best trainers on Thursday, which disappointed me but excited me at the same point in time," he said.
"He was good wasn't he, he trained really well.
"I much prefer him in the stallions team to the colts."
MORE ACT BRUMBIES NEWS:
Valetini's expected return to the Brumbies fold will give McKellar some hard choices to make for the Blues game.
Tom Hooper has slotted into the No.6 jersey in the flanker's absence, and has been making an impact.
Either way, one thing all players named to head to New Zealand on Wednesday will be eager to right is their opening efforts.
The Brumbies trailed by as much as 10 points against the Hurricanes before the momentum swung in the 60th minute in their favour.
It began with Noah Lolesio's penalty kick, before Tom Banks crossed minutes later for their third try of the night.
The young flyhalf said not a lot, besides the job at hand, was going through his head when he stepped up to the tee at Canberra Stadium.
"I'm just thinking about my process," Lolesio said.
"I keep an eye on the scoreboard but once I started doing my process, nothing changes for me.
"I also probably had a lot of confidence coming into the kick and as I felt like I was hitting them sweet all night."
Advertisement
If they do find themselves on the wrong end of the scoreline at Eden Park next week, the Brumbies know how important their resilience will be.
But only two points separated the two in round 14, with the Blues running away victors.
"It shows a lot of resilience and a lot of character in this group," Lolesio said.
"I'm very proud of how we stayed at it and stuck at it, because we could have easily folded early in the first half but we didn't, that's what you need in finals footy.
"It's going to be ugly, you've got to stick at it, knowing that momentum will swing our way. And it's going to be so important again.
"Last time we versed the Blues, it went down to the wire. I'm sure when we head over there it'll be no different.
Advertisement
"We've learned a lot from that game, a lot about ourselves, we need to be the best version of ourselves and that's all we can do."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.