Peter Dutton announces opposition frontbench following election wipeout

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated June 5 2022 - 7:47am, first published 6:10am
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton at a National Press Club event earlier this year. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has revealed his shadow frontbench, with the elevation of a number of new faces following major losses at the May election.

