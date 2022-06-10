The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ask Fuzzy: Has there really a 20 per cent reduction in total emissions?

By Dennys E. Angove, Citizens Climate Lobby Australia Director
June 10 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's emission reductions are not on track to achieve net zero by 2050. Picture: Shutterstock

You may have had heard Scott Morrison on television or radio saying Australia has reduced its total emissions by 20 per cent from the year 2005.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.