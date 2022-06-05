The ACT government will offer free flu shots to concession card holders at its vaccine clinic in Weston, in an attempt to target Canberrans missed in the Commonwealth's free program.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the decision had been made to create more equitable access to the flu shot, amid high case numbers in the community.
"After two flu seasons with low case numbers we are seeing more flu cases in our community this year. Getting a flu vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your family," she said.
The vaccine will be offered at the territory's government's access and sensory vaccine clinic in Weston, starting on Monday.
The ACT has not followed other states, including NSW, Victoria and Queensland, in making the flu vaccine free for the entire population over June despite calls from health professionals.
Under the Commonwealth's National Immunisation Program, people over 65, pregnant women, children under 5, people with underlying medical conditions and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people can access free flu shots at general practitioners and pharmacies.
Meanwhile, children aged between 5-10 years will be able to receive a flu vaccination at a pharmacy from Wednesday.
Until now pharmacies have only been able to administer vaccines to those aged over 10.
ACT Health will provide pharmacies with information about the program on Monday.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
