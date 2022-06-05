Households and businesses suffering through Australia's energy crisis are paying the price for the former Coalition government's "marriage to gas and coal", billionaire businessman Andrew Forrest has said.
And in a stern message to the Labor government, Dr Forrest has urged the new regime to resist "carbon bomb" fossil fuel projects, including the $16.5 billion Scarborough development in Western Australia.
"Oil and gas got us into this hole. The more you use it, the deeper our grave will become," he said.
Dr Forrest's first public comments since the election, made in an exclusive interview with ACM, mark a major intervention into the debate over the causes of the energy crisis gripping the east coast.
It comes as Energy Minister Chris Bowen faces increasing pressure to outline his plan to guarantee gas supply as prices and demand soar.
Dr Forrest sheeted home blame to the former Morrison government, accusing it of falling for the "gas industry con" and "paying lip service" to renewables as it emerged as the cheapest form of energy.
"Because we had many years of a coal and gas-worshiping government we missed the opportunity to turn Australia into a green-energy superpower," he said.
"Because of the Coalition's marriage to gas and coal, Australians will now suffer and the poorest Australians will suffer the most."
Former energy minister Angus Taylor has previously defended using gas as a "simple, pragmatic" approach to balancing the grid with renewable sources to ensure "reliable and affordable" prices.
Dr Forrest made his name and fortune in mining, but is now fully invested in the clean energy revolution through his green hydrogen venture Fortescue Futures Industries.
Australia's second-richest man has previously accused the Coalition of neglecting renewables and remains an outspoken critic of carbon capture and storage - one of the former government's favoured "low emissions" energy technologies.
But his latest comments represent his most stinging criticism of the former Morrison government, which was last month dumped from office in what some have labelled Australia's "climate election".
The Coalition lost a swag of seats to so-called "teal" independents campaigning for stronger action on climate change, while the Greens and Labor also gained ground.
Dr Forrest rebuffed suggestions his stance was motivated by his own financial interests, as he unloaded on the executives at the helm of coal and gas companies.
"I'm doing this because I believe in the future of Australia and the future of my kids," he said.
"And I can say to every fossil fuel executive, 'Why are you doing what you're doing'? You'll have to answer: 'Because I'm getting paid'."
Dr Forrest said Australia had reached a fork in the road, where it could choose to remain "locked into a costly, expensive, polluting future" which enriched regimes such as Russia, or embrace a future with cheaper energy and a cleaner environment.
He warned the new Albanese government it would face intense pressure from the fossil fuel sector to support what he described as "carbon bomb projects".
Woodside Energy's Scarborough project and gas extraction in the NT's Beetaloo Basin were among those projects, he said.
Asked what advice he would give to the new government, Dr Forrest said: "When you're in a hole, stop digging."
New Resources Minister Madeline King this week reportedly threw Labor's support behind the Scarborough project.
Dr Forrest said emerging forms of renewable energy, including green hydrogen and green ammonia, could deliver Australia the lowest cost, most consistent energy in the world.
Major clean energy projects would also create jobs and help support regional communities.
"Renewable energy gives permanent jobs and permanent communities in the regions, not fly-in-fly-out operations to the carbon bombs which already exist in Australia," he said.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
