Albanese reveals if he'll live at The Lodge, says Canberrans 'ignored' by last govt

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese plans to lead the country from The Lodge in Canberra as part of his efforts to restore the city's status as the national capital.
He also flagged changes to the public service and its relationship with government, and hinted at infrastructure spending on the capital, which he said had been largely ignored by the Morrison government.
In an exclusive interview with The Canberra Times and ACM a fortnight into the top job, Mr Albanese confirmed he had already moved possessions into The Lodge, where he would spend most of his time, while also maintaining a presence in Sydney to be near his son Nathan, 21.
Change is also on the way for the 47th parliament, with parliamentary standards to be substantially lifted and more say coming for the now much larger and diverse crossbench.
With parliament returning on July 26, the Prime Minister said question time can, and must, function better - even with 16 crossbenchers wanting a say.
"I certainly want things to change," he said.
"And I want everyone to have the opportunity to participate in the parliament."
Making Canberra his home base, along with big public service changes to high-profile personnel and relations, is part of the new prime minister's push to return the capital to the seat of government.
"Well, I think Canberrans were ignored largely by the government," Mr Albanese said.
"When you look at the last major infrastructure project funded by the federal government, it was the Majura Parkway, which was funded when I was the [infrastructure] minister. And I think also that the treatment of the public service is something that we're seeking to turn around."
The Canberra Times understands the diplomatic corps, bureaucratic chiefs and the Canberra business community have been pressing for Mr Albanese to make Canberra his home, and for better access to ministers, after being somewhat frozen out by former prime minister Scott Morrison.
"I intend to primarily be based at The Lodge. I think it's important that we maximise time in Canberra. I didn't get ahead of myself before the election," he said.
"I'm already at The Lodge. I have moved most of my personal effects from my flat in Canberra there across to The Lodge plus some things down from Sydney.
"It's the national capital. And that is important. Family considerations are why I'll spend time in Sydney as well."
Mr Albanese revealed the priority project of a federal integrity commission would be a Labor model rather than the model proposed by independent member Helen Haines, and with parliament returning late July, the public service was now preparing legislation in line with the ALP's election commitments.
Mr Albanese was highly critical of the centralisation of political power in the previous prime minister's office. After a period of legislative stagnation, there'll be a splash of new business when parliament returns.
Even with a Labor majority government elected, the May 21 vote managed to upend both major parties with a stunning election of a record 16 diverse crossbenchers.
"I certainly want things to change and questions should be proportionate to representation in the parliament," Mr Albanese said.
"So that will mean more questions from the crossbench, which they're entitled to. And we'll make sure that the standing orders reflect that I want everyone to have the opportunity to to participate in the parliament. And that means government members, but it also means members of the opposition and crossbench members."
The matter of who will be next speaker, whether Labor or independent, will be decided when parliament resumes, but Mr Albanese was all praise for former speaker and now retired Liberal MP Tony Smith.
The Prime Minister said the parliament can, and must, function better.
"There was a law of diminishing returns between the Abbott government, the Turnbull government and the Morrison government were towards the end there was no debate. It was all shut down. Question time became just an opportunity to sledge the opposition rather than outline the government's agenda and policies," Mr Albanese said.
"And it was, I think, not worthy of the Australian people."
With parliament returning on July 26, the public service has now begun to prepare legislation in line with Labor's election commitments.
The ALP promised, if it won, a vote on a national integrity commission by the end of this year.
While early days, work is under way and there is an emphasis on "getting it right". The new federal ICAC will have the scope to look at what it wants to, which may include the actions of past ministers.
"Will there be a government bill with the benefit of proper input including from the Attorney General's Department? Of course," the Prime Minister said.
"We did that very early on. I met with the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet the day after the election and indicated that that was one of the priorities. But we'll establish a process for consultation on that. And then, of course, with proper legislation as well. I'm sure there will be a process, a committee process to look at important legislation like that, as well."
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
