Canberra was hit with high winds on Sunday night, with more windy and rainy weather forecast for Monday.
Tuggeranong received 18 millimetres of rain overnight.
The Emergency Services ACT incidents map shows suburbs including Chisolm, Nicholls, Florey, Kambah, Flynn, Hume, Curtin, Gowrie and Gilmore suffered storm damage.
The Bureau of Meterology also issued a severe weather warning for the ACT for damaging winds.
"Strong west to north-westerly winds associated with a trough extends across the higher areas of the Alps to southeastern NSW coastal regions," the bureau said.
"Damaging winds, averaging 80km/h to 90km/h with peak gusts up to 130km/h are likely over the Alpine areas above 1900 metres."
At 1.54am on Monday morning, winds of 65 km/h were recorded in Canberra.
Canberra is forecast to experience a maximum temperature of 9 degrees on Monday, with an 80 per cent chance of showers.
The bureau has cancelled a severe thunderstorms warning for the ACT and NSW.
There continues to be a sheep grazier warning for the ACT and surrounding areas, with lambs in particular vulnerable in the current weather.
More to come.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
