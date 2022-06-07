The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Raminder Singh Kahlon and Abdul Aziz El-Debel face ACT Supreme Court trial for alleged defrauding of Department of Finance

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated June 7 2022 - 9:35am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raminder Kahlon and Abdul El-Debel are on trial charged with conspiring to dishonestly obtain a gain from the Commonwealth. Pictures: Toby Vue

A trial has started for two men accused of corrupting a federal government recruitment process to take advantage of a "hothouse" of contract work for their own financial gain.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.