Another fawning tribute, no end in sight to colonial claptrap

For example, I was shocked last week to hear our local Minister for Planning Mick Gentleman state plainly in an interview with ABC, that, in his forthcoming planning law, he wants to move away from a "rules-based" planning system to an "outcome-based" one, one moreover, based on values rather than rules. A law without rules? A law telling us that the ends justifies the means? One where even next-door neighbours do not have the right to appeal?