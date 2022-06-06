The Canberra Times
Another fawning tribute, no end in sight to colonial claptrap

By Letters to the Editor
June 6 2022 - 7:30pm
Prince Charles jokes with then prime minister Julia Gillard at the naming of Queen Elizabeth Terrace at Parkes Place in 2012. Picture: Colleen Petch

A decade ago, Canberra watched Labor prime minister Gillard gift Charles and Camilla a Queen Elizabeth Terrace. On Saturday, there was Labor Prime Minister Albanese, imposing a Queen Elizabeth Island on Canberra in place of our Aspen Island.

