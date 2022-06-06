The Canberra Times
Teenage alleged killer charged with murder of Glenn Walewicz in Phillip

By Lanie Tindale, Blake Foden, and Soofia Tariq · Updated June 6 2022 - 3:02am, first published 2:00am
Glenn Walewicz was shot and killed at the door of his unit in June 2021. Picture: Supplied

Homicide detectives are investigating the possibility a teenager executed a Phillip man in his doorway in a case of mistaken identity.

