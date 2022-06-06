A three-car incident on Barry Drive, which left one vehicle flipped upside down, caused traffic delays on Monday morning.
The incident occurred at the intersection of Barry Drive, Fairfax Street and Belconnen Way in O'Connor.
Traffic was banked up in both directions on Monday morning, but understood to be cleared by 10.45am.
There were two vehicles on the road and one off the road, with paramedics and policing arriving at the scene at about 8.30am.
One person was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
Towing trucks were expected to arrive about 10am.
By 10.45am, ACT policing had left the scene.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
