ACT Health has been unable to publish a COVID-19 update for the third day in a row, citing an IT issue.
They did not update COVID numbers on Saturday or Sunday due to the same issue.
Advertisement
"The ACT Health data team has worked with the vendor and an appropriate fix has now been put in place," the directorate posted on social media.
"Automated reporting has been reinstated, and historical records are currently being processed and verified.
"Completion of this historical record processing is expected to be completed [Monday] evening. All those with COVID-19 positive PCR test results have been notified."
MORE COVID-19 NEWS:
The ACT government will make flu vaccines free for concession card holders from Monday at the Sensory and Access clinic in Weston.
The ACT has not followed other states, including NSW, Victoria and Queensland, in making the flu vaccine free for the entire population.
MORE HEALTH NEWS:
The head of Canberra's post-COVID recovery clinic Dr Philip Gaughwin has estimated between five and 15 per cent of patients reported ongoing long COVID symptoms.
Data released by the federal health department warned between ten and 20 per cent of COVID-19 patients could have "prolonged symptoms".
The Australian Tax Office has suggested that COVID-19 tests and PPE could be a tax deduction.
The pandemic will impact tax returns as people working from home try and work out what they can claim on July 1.
Tasmania has reported record-high numbers of flu vaccination bookings after announcing a free vaccine rollout.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.