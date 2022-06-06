The Canberra Times

Times Past: June 7, 1965

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
June 6 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: June 7, 1965

Football proved itself to be a dangerous game in Canberra on this day in 1965, after more than 20 injured players were treated at Canberra Community Hospital that weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IG

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.