Times Past: June 7, 1965

Football proved itself to be a dangerous game in Canberra on this day in 1965, after more than 20 injured players were treated at Canberra Community Hospital that weekend.
"We usually get about half a dozen sporting injuries, but this is too much," one doctor said.
Of all the injuries, seven of them were broken legs, as well as "the usual host of shoulder and foot injuries".
The youngest player with an injury was Antony Chamberlain, who was only five years old and had broken his leg playing football at his home. Another injured player was Colin Robbie, 27, of Narrabundah, who was admitted to hospital after being knocked unconscious in a football game.
Although it was a bad week for many players, the injuries had come at a convenient time - the hospital had recently adopted some new air splints for broken limbs, so Canberra's abundance of hurt footballers gave them a good test.
See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/14521145
