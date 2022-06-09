The Canberra Times

Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from June 11, 2022

By Ron Cerabona
June 9 2022 - 2:00am
Author events

June 14: Robert Dessaix will be in conversation with Andrew Leigh on his new book, Abracadabra, which brings together talks he has given at literary festivals around Australia and overseas, along with a handful of short journalistic reflections on the quirkier sides of life. This is an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, 6pm. anu.edu.au/events.

